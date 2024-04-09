AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Victoria Valenzuela Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

