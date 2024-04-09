Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE APTV opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

