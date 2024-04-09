Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARDX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,435.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 2,227.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 4,110,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.