Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ardelyx Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.32 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,574. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

