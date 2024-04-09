Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

