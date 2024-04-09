Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,905 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.4 %

RIVN opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.