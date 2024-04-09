Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.