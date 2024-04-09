Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,633 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

GDDY opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

