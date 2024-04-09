Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $13.64. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2,624 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.