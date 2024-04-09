Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

