Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,763,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

