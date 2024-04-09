Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $319,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $510.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

