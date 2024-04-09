Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $48,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $614.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $613.67 and a 200-day moving average of $550.19. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $361.68 and a one year high of $650.00.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

