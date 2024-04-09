Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,976 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PAVE opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

