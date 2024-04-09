Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 212 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

