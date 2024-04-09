Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 303 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,403,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

