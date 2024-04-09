Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $325,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE L opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.