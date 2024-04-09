Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,925,000 after buying an additional 793,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

