ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $982.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

