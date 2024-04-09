Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $212.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

