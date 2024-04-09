Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Conn’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CONN

Conn’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.