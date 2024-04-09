Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,627 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 22,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Lear by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.