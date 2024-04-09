Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Enzo Biochem worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE ENZ opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Profile

(Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.