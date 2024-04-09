Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $255.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

