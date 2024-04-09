Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $140,000 Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Orion Group worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,644,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 364,680 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.31 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

