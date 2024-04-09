Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $381.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.27.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

