Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,527 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Garmin by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

