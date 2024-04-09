Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $452.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

