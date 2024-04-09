Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

