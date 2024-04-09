Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.