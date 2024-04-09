Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 611,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 737,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Report on TECH

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.