Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,240 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Insulet worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.27.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

