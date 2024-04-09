Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,386 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

