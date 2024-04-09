Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,422 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

