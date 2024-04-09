AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.92

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.92 ($1.34) and last traded at £106.86 ($135.25), with a volume of 212246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £106.10 ($134.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($158.21) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($139.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.88 ($146.66).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is £102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.31. The company has a market cap of £165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

