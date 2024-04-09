ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other ATI news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. ATI has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.22.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

