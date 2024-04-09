Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Solutions and Delek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 6 1 3.14 Delek Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Delek Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.83 $105.43 million $1.57 14.98 Delek Group $3.57 billion N/A $1.19 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Delek Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 17.17% 47.40% 9.13% Delek Group 4.32% 3.74% 1.21%

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Delek Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Delek Group

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.