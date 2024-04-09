Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Trading Down 8.6%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. 509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.
Azimut Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.
About Azimut
Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.
