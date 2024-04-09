Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

