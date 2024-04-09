Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

