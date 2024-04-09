Ballentine Partners LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE:DB opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

