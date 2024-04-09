Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 13.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 29.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 16.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

