Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $249.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

