Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 123.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

LI opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

