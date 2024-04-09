Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

