Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $255,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NRG opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NRG. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

