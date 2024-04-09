Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 972,985 shares of company stock valued at $93,393,755. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of -173.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

