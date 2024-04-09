Ballentine Partners LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 71.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

