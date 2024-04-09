Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.64. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 13,321 shares.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

