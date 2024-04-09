Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

VALE opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,286,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after buying an additional 21,526,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 162.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after buying an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

